Cfra Increases Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $741.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Cfra from $705.00 to $741.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $715.20.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $730.58. 12,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,947. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $873.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $689.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $735.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,695,367.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total transaction of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 490.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group now owns 9,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 523,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,167,000 after buying an additional 58,990 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm now owns 54,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy now owns 23,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management now owns 248,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,416,000 after acquiring an additional 106,944 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

