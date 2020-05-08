CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Stock Position Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 1,353.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIB. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 20th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

NYSE:GIB opened at $64.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.89. CGI Inc has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.38. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

