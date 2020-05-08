Chainlink (LINK) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.35 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $3.85 or 0.00039150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, Binance and Huobi. Chainlink has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $392.13 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.51 or 0.02161090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00176073 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00067364 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00115165 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Radar Relay, Coinbase, OKEx, Kyber Network, Mercatox, Huobi, Gate.io, Binance and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

