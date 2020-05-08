Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 503.93% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $171,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $89,859.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,907 in the last three months. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.