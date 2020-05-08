Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $175.00

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.53.

CRL stock opened at $156.56 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $179.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.56.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,186,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total transaction of $1,368,937.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 12,573.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,845,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,298 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3,017.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,626 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 423.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 39.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,488,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,806,000 after purchasing an additional 707,612 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth about $53,008,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

