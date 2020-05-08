Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.75.

CHTR opened at $514.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $546.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $460.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.18. The company has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,139 shares of company stock worth $10,479,704. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

