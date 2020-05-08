Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.17. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.23 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,439,000 after acquiring an additional 221,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,054,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,686,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,299,000 after buying an additional 104,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 63,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,042. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $288.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

