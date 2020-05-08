Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Raised to $12.00 at UBS Group

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of CC traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.71. 197,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,664. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.93. Chemours has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $29.30.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 56.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemours will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider E Bryan Snell purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,193.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Brown purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Proficio Capital Partners acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $0. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Chemours by 148.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

