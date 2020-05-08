Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) PT Lowered to $15.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACAZF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS ACAZF traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 4,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

