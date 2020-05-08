Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) CEO Acquires $50,280.00 in Stock

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) CEO Anders Tomson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,994.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CHMG traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.59. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.07. Chemung Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.62 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Analysts predict that Chemung Financial Corp. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHMG. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chemung Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 33.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

