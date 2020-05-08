CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,866 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 219.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,863,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 782,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,357,000 after acquiring an additional 60,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $156,296,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDY shares. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.56, for a total value of $5,093,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 171,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,066,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.04, for a total value of $3,360,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,226 shares in the company, valued at $11,837,345.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,368 shares of company stock worth $13,129,895 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $320.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

