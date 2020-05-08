CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Total were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,095,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $748,342,000 after buying an additional 291,537 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Total by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,279,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $513,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $470,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Total by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,573,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $129,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,927 shares in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total purchased 81,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $719,742.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,843,098 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,517.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Total SA has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

