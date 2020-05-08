CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,631 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.18% of MAG Silver worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.25 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

MAG Silver Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.