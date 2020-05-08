CIBC Boosts Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to $20.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNMSF. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Spin Master from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 47,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,658. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. Spin Master has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $34.13.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

