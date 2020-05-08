CIBC Cuts NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target to $22.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at CIBC from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 110.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded NFI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

NFI Group stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 1,652 shares of the company were exchanged.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

