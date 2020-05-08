CIBC Cuts TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to $26.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TU. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TELUS from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.05.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TU traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. 855,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,484. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. TELUS has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 99.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.