CIBC Increases Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to $49.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from $47.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENB. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.04. 5,744,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in Enbridge by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 305,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 186,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 45,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,321,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 365,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Enbridge by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,101,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,473,000 after acquiring an additional 154,975 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

