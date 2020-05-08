CIBC Lowers Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to $20.00

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price dropped by CIBC from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMMPF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Desjardins lowered Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$12.04 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.3 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

