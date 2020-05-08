CIBC Raises ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to $7.50

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of ARC Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James raised ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ARC Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ARC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. 15,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,159. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -81.90 and a beta of 1.75. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.69 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 2.48%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.