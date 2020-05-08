Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $164,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $85,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock worth $1,432,795 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Ciena stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.96. 1,241,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,225. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.75. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $49.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

