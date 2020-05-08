Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $21,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total transaction of $541,445.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,891 shares of company stock worth $24,964,905 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.33. 65,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,127. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

