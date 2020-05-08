Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 200.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,881,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Cintas by 48,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 192,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Cintas by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,027,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. William Blair cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.09.

CTAS traded up $4.81 on Friday, reaching $218.21. The company had a trading volume of 374,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,403. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $304.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

