CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

CIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lowered their price objective on CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CIRCOR International by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 441.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CIR opened at $11.86 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.63.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.