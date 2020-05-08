Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

CSCO stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

