Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Trimmed by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,874 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.8% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,297,257,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.06. 3,272,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,864,058. The firm has a market cap of $174.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.