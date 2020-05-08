Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lifted by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,135 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of CSCO traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.54. 10,245,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,864,058. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

