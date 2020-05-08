Citigroup Boosts Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $145.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.77.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $146.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.63. The company has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,199,516,000 after buying an additional 1,274,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,596,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,602,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,568 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,139,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,415,000 after buying an additional 42,783,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.