Citigroup Boosts Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $66.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s current price.

RARE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

RARE stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.24. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $70.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 348.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $121,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 102,249.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,586 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 79.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,132,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,611,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,237,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,265,000 after acquiring an additional 865,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,359,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,834,000 after buying an additional 755,127 shares in the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita.

