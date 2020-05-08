Citigroup Cuts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $75.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,770,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,235,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.84. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 764.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.