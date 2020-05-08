Citigroup Cuts New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $16.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

