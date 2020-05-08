Citigroup Lowers Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) to Neutral

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra dropped their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Shares of Cars.com stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,040,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,368. The company has a market capitalization of $372.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 203.76%. The company had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $95,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Rogers bought 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,650 shares of company stock worth $171,254 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 14.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 415,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,474,000.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

