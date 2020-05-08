Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 281 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $36,166,939. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Aegis increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,367.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,172.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,119.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,927.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

