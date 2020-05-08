ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 58,900 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 597,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vipshop worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 38.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,936,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,635,000 after acquiring an additional 486,129 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 110,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 69,537 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,451,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,780,198. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

