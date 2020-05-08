ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 9,389 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 1.4% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $45,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,474,000 after acquiring an additional 200,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in American Tower by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after buying an additional 442,934 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.36. 1,879,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.06 and a 200-day moving average of $228.63. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43. The stock has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,561. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

