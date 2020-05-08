ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,923 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Lennar worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Lennar by 83.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $1,436,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 12.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 26.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $984,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.01. 2,615,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,345. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 12.65. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.71%.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

