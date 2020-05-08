ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,269 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of KLA worth $21,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of KLA by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of KLA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,101,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $2,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $7.66 on Friday, reaching $171.50. 1,265,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.34 and a twelve month high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.94.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,049 shares of company stock worth $1,471,251. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

