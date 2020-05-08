ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $13.93 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $13,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,441,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,780,842,613.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.51. 1,966,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,418,722. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.52. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

