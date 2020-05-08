ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $13 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,686 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. BidaskClub cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.02.

MU traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,434,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,895,691. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

