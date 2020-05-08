ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $15.04 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,573,546,000 after acquiring an additional 877,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,873,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,364,372,000 after buying an additional 99,714 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,721,000 after buying an additional 248,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $815,047,000 after buying an additional 199,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,894,000 after buying an additional 39,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,612 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

