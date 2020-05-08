ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $25.45 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,519 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Target worth $25,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 186,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 115,601 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Target by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 146,637 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $114,159,000 after purchasing an additional 443,175 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $5,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,266,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,031. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.91.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

