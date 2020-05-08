ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,994 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of United Rentals worth $17,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 33,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,725,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $6.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.58. The stock had a trading volume of 900,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,218. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.