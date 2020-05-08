ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of FleetCor Technologies worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,772,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

FleetCor Technologies stock traded down $8.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.68 and a 200-day moving average of $274.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

