ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 823,790.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,617 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of McKesson worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1,284.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 67,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.64.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $1,734,165. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.97. The stock had a trading volume of 943,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,691. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

