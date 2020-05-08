ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Euronet Worldwide worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.78.

Shares of EEFT traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.41. The company had a trading volume of 428,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.50 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.