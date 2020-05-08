ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $17.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.40. 2,838,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.29. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $171.04 and a 1 year high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

