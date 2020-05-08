ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $15,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on NetEase from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Macquarie lowered NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.76.

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $12.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $359.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,227. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $367.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.69.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. On average, analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

