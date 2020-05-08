ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,990,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,588,000 after acquiring an additional 155,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.90.

Shares of EDU traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,666. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $142.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.11.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

