ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 12,096 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of SS&C Technologies worth $15,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,581 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 139,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,883,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,642. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 20.12%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,750 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.