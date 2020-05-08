ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 17,305 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,305 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for about 0.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $30,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,670,000 after purchasing an additional 463,778 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,014,061,000 after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,168,000 after acquiring an additional 113,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,248,370,000 after acquiring an additional 520,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,947,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.23. 4,530,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.17.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

