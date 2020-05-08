ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 187,700 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187,700 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up approximately 1.3% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $42,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 466,935 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,899,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 372,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after acquiring an additional 83,839 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,085,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,566,517. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

